Kerala court denies bail to expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil in sexual assault case

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) A Kerala court on Saturday declined to grant bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the third sexual assault case against him in which he was arrested last week.

The detailed order of the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate court is awaited.

The Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram have earlier protected the MLA from arrest in the first two cases of sexual assault booked based on complaints of two different women.

The third sexual assault case was recently booked against the Palakkad MLA under sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8. He was arrested in the case on January 11 in Palakkad. PTI HMP ADB