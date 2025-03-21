Kerala court finds nine CPI(M) workers guilty in BJP worker's murder case

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 21 (PTI) Nine CPI(M) workers were found guilty on Friday by a Kerala court in the murder case of Elambilayi Suraj, a BJP worker, in this district nearly two decades ago.

They were convicted by Thalassery Principal District and Sessions Court Judge K T Nisar Ahammed.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

Among those found guilty is T K Rajeesh, who is already serving a prison sentence for his involvement in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case of 2012.

According to the prosecution, Suraj was murdered due to political rivalry after leaving the CPI(M) and joining the BJP.

Rajeesh and P M Manoraj were named in the case based on his statement to the police following the former's arrest in Mumbai in connection with the T P murder case.

According to the prosecution, on August 7, 2005 at 8.40 am, a group arrived in an autorickshaw in front of the Muzhappilangad telephone exchange and hacked Suraj to death.