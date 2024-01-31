Kerala court gives death penalty to man convicted in triple murder case

Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI) A Kerala court on Wednesday gave the death penalty to a man in a triple murder case.

The Additional District Court (for cases against Atrocities and Sexual violence against women and children) sentenced the man to death for the murder of his eldest brother's then 33-year-old daughter, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Bindu P A told reporters.

The SPP said that the woman was hacked 35 times with a sharp weapon, which indicated the brutality of the offence.

The prosecutor said that the court also sentenced the man to life imprisonment for each of the murders of his eldest brother and sister-in-law.

Besides that, the court also sentenced the accused to a cumulative 46 years for various offences, including attempt to murder, house trespass and causing grievous injuries, and imposed a fine of Rs 4.16 lakh on him, the SPP said.

The prosecutor said that the court directed that the accused should first serve the term sentences and then life imprisonment.

In the instant case, the term sentences are the punishments given to the accused for offences other than murder.

"The death sentence has to be confirmed by the Kerala High Court," she said.

The incident occurred in 2018 due to a property dispute, according to the prosecution.

The case was listed before the Additional District Court (for cases against Atrocities and Sexual violence against women and children) as the accused attempted to kill one of the minor sons' of the 33-year-old victim, the SPP said. PTI HMP HMP KH