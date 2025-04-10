Kerala court grants bail to five accused in Kottayam govt nursing college ragging case

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 10 (PTI) A Kerala court on Thursday granted bail to the five accused in the Kottayam government nursing college ragging case, stating that, given their young age and lack of criminal antecedents, there was a possibility of their reformation.

A Kottayam Sessions Court granted the relief to Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21), who are accused of brutally ragging some of their juniors for several months.

The accused were arrested on February 12, and their three earlier attempts at securing bail—from the Ettumanoor Magistrate Court, the Kottayam Sessions Court, and the Kerala High Court—had failed.

According to the police, the accused had been harassing the victims since November last year and routinely took money from them to buy alcohol.

The abuse at the nursing college came to light in February after disturbing visuals of a junior student being brutally ragged surfaced on social media.

The video showed the victim tied to a cot and repeatedly pierced with a compass.

It also showed the victim stripped half-naked and subjected to horrifying acts, including having dumbbells placed on his private parts while tied to the cot and facial cream poured into his mouth.

All five accused students have since been dismissed from the college.

They were arrested after a case was registered under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, following a complaint that ragging had been ongoing for nearly three months at the nursing college, which operates under the Government Medical College.