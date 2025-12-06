Kerala court refuses interim protection from arrest to Mamkootathil in second rape case

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) A sessions court in Kerala on Saturday declined to grant an interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second rape case registered against him.

The sessions court called for a report from the police and listed Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea for hearing on Monday, the MLA's lawyer -- advocate Ajithkumar (Sasthamangalam), said.

The lawyer also said that no interim protection from arrest was granted by the court as there was no provision for it under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS).

In the morning, the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest in a case of rape and forced abortion.

Less than an hour after the High Court decision, the Palakkad MLA sought anticipatory bail in a sessions court here in the second case of sexual assault registered against him.

He also moved an application seeking that the police should not proceed with his arrest in view of the High Court order.

The HC directed that the MLA should not be arrested during the pendency of his anticipatory bail plea before it and listed the matter for hearing on December 15.

A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had on Thursday rejected his plea for anticipatory bail in the first case of rape and forced abortion registered against him last week, forcing Mamkootathil to move the High Court for the relief.

The second rape case was lodged against him on Wednesday based on the complaint of a second woman, a resident of Bengaluru.

Mamkootathil has been absconding since the registration of the first rape case against him.

He was expelled from the Congress on December 4 after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the sessions court. PTI HMP ROH