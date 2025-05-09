Kerala court sends 61yr old man to jail for life for raping, impregnating minor girl

Idukki(Kerala), May 9 (PIT) A Kerala court on Friday sentenced a 61-year-old man to life in jail for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl near his residence in this hill district over four years ago.

Painavu Fast Track Court Judge Laijumol Sherif sentenced Baby Joseph to double life imprisonment under separate provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and directed that he be imprisoned till death, special public prosecutor (SPP) Shijo Mon Joseph said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on the accused and directed that if the amount was recovered, it should be paid to the victim, the prosecutor said.

The court also recommended to the District Legal Service Authority to provide adequate compensation to the girl, the SPP said.

He said that the prosecution had sought maximum punishment for the accused and accepting the same, the court sentenced Joseph to double life imprisonment till his death.

The incident occurred in February 2021 when the then 14-year-old girl was returning home from her tuition classes, the prosecutor said.

The accused called her to the back of an uninhabited house near his residence and then raped her, the SPP said.

The crime came to light when the girl became pregnant and went to the hospital which in turn informed the police, he said.

The court, during the trial, examined 30 witnesses and 27 documents, he added. PTI HMP HMP ROH