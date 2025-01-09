Kerala Court sends businessman Boby Chemmanur to judicial custody in sexual harassment case

Kochi, Jan 9 (PTI) A court here on Thursday remanded prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur to judicial custody after his arrest by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose.

Chemmanur, whose arrest was recorded on Wednesday evening, was produced before the Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday afternoon.

Seeking bail for Chemmanur, his counsel argued that he had not committed any wrongdoing and was wrongly implicated in the case.

According to Rose's complaint, Chemmanur made sexually coloured remarks towards her during the inauguration of his jewellery showroom in Kannur on August 24, 2024. She alleged that Chemmanur held her hand without her consent during the event.

In her complaint, Rose further accused him of making "repeated sexually coloured" remarks.

Chemmanur’s counsel, strongly arguing for bail, pointed out that after the event, the actress had praised the businessman, mentioning their 25-year acquaintance. The counsel added that Rose had shared videos of the inaugural event on her Facebook account.

The defence also said Chemmanur's mobile phone was already in police custody and that he was cooperating with the investigation. They noted that Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), under which Chemmanur is charged, attracts a maximum punishment of one year imprisonment.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, presenting substantial evidence of the accused’s serious offences. It stated that Chemmanur repeatedly made sexually coloured remarks and gestures, both in person and via social media, which constituted harassment.

The prosecution also argued that Chemmanur’s influential position might lead to witness tampering or intimidation and that he could abscond or continue the harassment using various platforms if granted bail.

The court, after hearing the arguments, remanded Chemmanur to 14 days of judicial custody.

The businessman faces charges under Section 75(4) of the BNS for sexual harassment through sexually coloured remarks and under Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, the police said.

"All evidence, including visuals, has been submitted to the court," public prosecutor Honey Jacob stated, adding that the police have not filed a plea seeking Chemmanur's custody.

Soon after the court’s decision denying him bail, Chemmanur collapsed in the courtroom, reportedly due to physical discomfort.

He was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital, where medical authorities confirmed that his health was stable.

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside the hospital as some of Chemmanur's supporters attempted to block the police vehicle carrying him, alleging improper medical care.

Following the health check-up, Chemmanur was transferred to Kakkanad district jail, a police officer confirmed. PTI ARM SSK ARM ROH