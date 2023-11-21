Kerala court sends man from West Bengal to jail for 10 years for sexual assault of two minor girls

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 21 (PTI) A migrant worker from West Bengal was on Tuesday convicted and sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting two minor girls in this north Kerala district last year.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge Suhaib M sentenced convict Ahsan Chowdhary (26) to five years for the offence of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in two separate cases, public prosecutor (PP) Manoj Aroor said.

In addition to that, he was also sentenced to two years for the offence of outraging the modesty of a woman under the IPC in each of the two cases, the PP said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict in each of the two cases.

The convict will serve a total of 10 years in jail, Aroor said.

The prosecutor said that the convict, while staying in Maruthonkara Grama Panchayat had, in November last year, with sexual intent recorded videos of two minor girls -- aged six years and 11 years -- who used to play near where he lived.

The convict had also sexually assaulted the minor girls, leading to lodging of two separate cases against him, the prosecutor said.

During the trial of the two cases, 26 witnesses were examined and 30 documents were perused by the special court. PTI HMP HMP SS