Kerala court sends man to jail till death for raping speech-impaired minor girl

Idukki (Kerala), May 3 (PTI) A Kerala court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to life in jail till his death for raping a minor speech-impaired girl near her residence in this hill district four years ago.

Painavu Fast Track Court Judge Laijumol Sherif sentenced the accused, Antony, to double life imprisonment under provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and directed that he be imprisoned till death, special public prosecutor (SPP) Shijo Mon Joseph said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3.11 lakh on the accused and directed that if the amount was paid by him, it should be given to the victim.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the child.

The SPP said that the speech impaired girl's statement was recorded on video through sign language and even the trial court proceedings were videographed.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 4, 2021, when the accused dragged the girl to a tea garden near her house and raped her.

When the victim tried to resist, the accused hit her with a stone and caused injuries to her face, the prosecutor said.

The SPP said that 29 witnesses and 35 documents were examined by the court during trial. PTI HMP HMP KH