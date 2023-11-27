Kerala court sends woman to jail for cumulative 40 yrs for abetting abuse of minor daughter

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) A special fast track court here on Monday sentenced a woman to a cumulative prison term of 40 years for allowing her paramour to sexually abuse her 7-year old daughter.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast-Track Special Judge R Rekha also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the woman in an incident which took place from March 2018 to September 2019.

Special public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the mother will only serve 20 years -- the highest of the varying jail terms -- as the sentences will run concurrently.

He said the trial was held against the mother alone as the prime accused, Shishupalan, had died by suicide during trial.

While sentencing the woman, the court said the childhood of the survivor was destroyed due to her mother who was supposed to protect her.

The court has observed that the child, who should have led a happy life, became the victim of sexual abuse due to the act of the accused.

According to the prosecution, the woman left her husband, who was mentally unstable and was living with Shishupalan, who had also molested the elder daughter of the woman.

"A case was registered in that case too and the trial has started," Mohan said.

The incident came to light after the grandmother of the children lodged a complaint with the authorities.

The children are currently residing in a Children's home.

The court examined 22 witnesses and 33 documents for convicting and sentencing the accused. PTI RRT RRT ROH