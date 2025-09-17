Kerala court sentences 64yr old man to 15 yrs imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl

Kozhikode(Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced a 64-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl back in 2021 in his shop in this north Kerala district.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court judge K Naushad Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the man, special public prosecutor Manoj Aroor said.

According to the girl's statement, in 2021, when she was eight-years-old, the accused sexually assaulted her at his shop when she had gone there to buy household items, the prosecutor said.

He had again assaulted her in the shop when she was waiting for a jeep to go to school, according to her statement.

The girl then informed the school counselor about the assault and then the police, leading to lodging of a case against the accused, the prosecutor said.

The prosecution examined 12 witnesses and presented 14 documents based on which the accused was convicted, Aroor said.

The accused had examined witnesses to show that he did not run a shop and had rented it to someone else, but the contention was rejected by the court, the prosecutor said. PTI HMP HMP SA