Kerala court sentences man to 111 yrs cumulative imprisonment for raping minor granddaughter

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 31 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to a cumulative 111 years' imprisonment by a Kerala court here for raping his minor granddaughter in 2021. He will serve a maximum of 30 years in prison as the sentences run concurrently.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge Suhaib M sentenced the man to varying durations of imprisonment under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for a total of 111 years, Public Prosecutor (PP) Manoj Aroor said.

However, as the sentences are to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man is 30 years, he will serve 30 years in prison, Aroor said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh on the convict, the prosecutor said.

The crime was committed in December 2021 when the girl went to visit her grandfather during Christmas vacations.

The man dragged his granddaughter into the house when no one was around and raped her. He later intimidated her to dissuade her from telling anyone what happened, the PP said.

However, the girl later disclosed it to a friend in school and the information was communicated to child services which in turn informed the police, the prosecutor said. PTI HMP HMP ANE