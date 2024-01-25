Kerala court sentences man to cumulative 150 yrs for raping minor daughter

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) A Kerala court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to a cumulative punishment of 150 years for repeatedly raping his minor daughter, born to one of his three wives, at his home near here.

Perinthalmanna Fast Track Special Court-II judge Sini S R convicted and sentenced the man to varying punishments, under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, for a total of 150 years.

However, as the sentences have to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man was 40 years, he will be serving 40 years in prison, according to the order uploaded on the court website.

The court sentenced him to 30 years for the offence under section 376(3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and 30 years for the offence under section 4(2) (penetrative sexual assault on a child below sixteen years of age) of the POCSO Act.

Additionally, it also sentenced him to 40 years each for the offences under sections 5(l) (penetrative sexual assault on a child more than once or repeatedly) and 5(n) (penetrative sexual assault on a child by a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage) of the POCSO Act.

Besides that, the man was sentenced to seven years for the offence under section 450 (house trespass) of the IPC and three years for the offence under section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs four lakh and directed that out of that, Rs two lakh should be paid to the victim as compensation.

It also recommended to the District Legal Services Authority, Manjeri to decide the quantum of compensation to be given to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The incident occurred in 2022, according to an officer of Kalikavu police station in whose limits the crime occurred.

The police said that the minor victim was the daughter of one of the three wives of the convict and he had raped her when there was no one at home. PTI HMP SDP HMP SDP KH