Kerala court sentences man to cumulative 80 yrs imprisonment for raping, impreganting minor girl

Idukki (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) A Kerala court on Thursday sentenced a man to a cumulative prison term of 80 years for raping and impregnating the 14-year-old cousin of his wife in this hill district in 2020.

Sharing details of the court order, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shijo Mon Joseph said the convict will only serve 20 years -- the highest of the varying jail terms -- as the sentences will run concurrently.

Idukki Fast Track Court judge T G Varghese handed the man varying jail sentences for various offences, including penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.

It further directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs one lakh to the victim for her rehabilitation.

The crime was committed by the man when his wife was not at home and it came to light only after the pregnant girl gave birth, the SPP said.

In the case registered by Rajakkad police, the prosecution produced 23 witnesses, 27 documents and six exhibits in court during the trial, the prosecutor said. PTI HMP HMP ANE