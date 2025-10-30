Kerala court sentences man to death for killing son, family in 2022 arson case

Idukki (Kerala), Oct 30 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced an 82-year-old man to death after finding him guilty of murdering his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters by setting them on fire at Cheenikkuzhi in March 2022.

Thodupuzha Additional Sessions Court Judge Ash K Bal awarded capital punishment to Hameed alias Chittappan of Cheenikkuzhi.

He was convicted under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a building) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, the court awarded the maximum sentence after observing that the act led to the deaths of four persons, including two children, and fell within the “rarest of rare” category.

During the hearing on sentencing, Hameed sought leniency citing health issues, but the Special Public Prosecutor argued for the maximum punishment.

As per the prosecution, Hameed set fire to his son Muhammad Faizal (45), daughter-in-law Sheeba (40), and their daughters Mehrin (16) and Asna (13) following a property dispute.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on March 19, 2022, when the victims were asleep inside their house.

Hameed had allegedly drained water from the tank and emptied drinking water containers to prevent them from escaping.

He then hurled petrol-filled bottles through the windows, police said.

When neighbours tried to intervene, Hameed reportedly blocked their entry and threw more petrol bottles into the house.

The trial began on October 25, 2024, during which 71 prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses were examined. PTI TBA TBA ROH