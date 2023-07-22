Kerala court sentences man to death for murdering minor boy, raping victim's sister

Idukki (Kerala), Jul 22 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Saturday sentenced to death a 44-year-old man for murdering a minor boy, and awarded him jail term till the end of his natural life for raping the victim's minor sister two years ago.

Idukki Fast Track Special Court Judge T G Varghese gave capital punishment to Idukki resident Sunil Kumar for the murder of his nephew, the six-year-old boy, and sentenced him to cumulative imprisonment of 92 years including four life terms in the 2021 case registered at the Vellathooval police station. The sentences will run concurrently.

However, the court also said the convict will remain in jail for the remainder of his natural life.

While he was sentenced to death for the offence of murder under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the life terms were given for various offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was also sentenced for various offences under the IPC including the crimes of rape, murder attempt, kidnapping among others and a total fine of Rs 9.91 lakh was imposed on him.

The man is also convicted and sentenced for brutally assaulting and grievously injuring the mother and the grandmother of the victims on the fateful night of October 3, 2021.

Special public prosecutor Saneesh S S said the prosecution submitted 93 documents and 59 material objects besides examining 73 witnesses in the case.

The court, in its order, said the death penalty shall be executed first, subject to the confirmation orders from the High Court or in the manner as directed by it.

According to the prosecution, Kumar, who had enmity towards the family, kicked open the back door of the house of the deceased child and hammered him to death and grievously injured his mother.

He then went to the nearby house where the grandmother and the elder sister of the deceased child were sleeping and attacked them. He brutally assaulted the grandmother and raped the 14-year old girl, prosecution said.

The incident came to light when the child escaped and informed the neighbours. PTI RRT HDA