Kerala Court sentences man to life for murdering daughter

Kochi, Dec 27 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his daughter two years ago.

The accused, Sanu Mohan, was given life sentence after he was found guilty of murdering his 13-year-old daughter, Vaiga, in March 2021.

Ernakulam POCSO court judge K Soman also imposed a fine of Rs 1.70 lakh.

Additionally, Mohan was awarded a 28-year imprisonment term for various charges, including kidnapping, intoxication, and offences under the Juvenile Justice Act.

His life sentence will commence after completing the 28-year rigorous imprisonment.

Mohan, arrested in Karnataka on April 18, 2021, confessed to the crime, revealing that he had planned to take his own life after murdering his daughter.

The tragic incident unfolded when both Mohan and Vaiga went missing from their residence on the night of March 20, 2021.

Earlier, Mohan had sent his wife to a relative's home.

Two days later, Vaiga's body was discovered in the Muttar river near Manjummel, while Mohan had disappeared from the scene. He was arrested after an over three-week-long manhunt.

Mohan's explanation to the police was rooted in his fear of his daughter being left alone after his demise. Although he initially intended to end both their lives, the second part of his plan did not materialise.