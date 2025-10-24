Kerala CPI (M) says it opposes PM SHRI scheme, maintains LDF unity

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Oct 24 (PTI) The CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday clarified that while the state government had signed agreements with the Centre to receive funds, it continued to oppose the PM SHRI scheme and the conditions attached to it, amid rising tensions with its key ally, the CPI.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan said the state has no objection to receiving its rightful share of central funds, but cannot accept restrictive clauses attached to schemes like PM SHRI.

"We have no doubts about getting our due funds. But earlier, the Centre never imposed such conditions. Now, this government is attaching conditions in every sector, affecting states including Kerala," Govindan told reporters here.

He alleged that around Rs 8,000 crore due to Kerala under various central schemes has not been released. "The centre must release the deserving funds. Its conditional approach cannot be accepted," he said.

Criticising Congress for remaining silent, he added, "this stance should be opposed, but the Congress has not objected till now." "Rajasthan, under Congress rule, was the first to sign the PM SHRI agreement. This shows their double standards. Their politics seems to be that no development should happen in Kerala." Reiterating the CPI(M)'s position, Govindan said the party has consistently opposed the PM SHRI project and similar conditional funding mechanisms. "We were against it in the past and remain against it today. The centre’s financial policies are undermining the rights of states," he said.

He also clarified that there are no differences within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the issue. "CPI is a strong partner in the LDF, and there are no issues between the parties. The government will go ahead after discussions with allies," he said.

Govindan added that the LDF government will continue to protest against the Centre’s financial policies collectively. "The centre’s big-brother attitude cannot be accepted. It’s people’s money, not Narendra Modi’s personal fund. Kerala has every right to receive its due share," he claimed.

The clarification comes after the state General Education Department signed an agreement with the Centre to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, drawing criticism from the CPI. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK SA