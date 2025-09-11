Kerala: CPI(M) calls for anti-imperialism day on September 15

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI) Condemning the Israeli attack on Qatar, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Thursday called for observing September 15 as "Anti-Imperialism Day" with marches and public meetings across the state.

In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat said the day would be marked to protest what it described as US-led military and economic actions in different parts of the world.

The party criticised American support for Israel in the conflict in West Asia, warning that the violence was spreading across the region, including areas where large numbers of Indian workers live.

The statement said bombings in Qatar had raised concerns among migrants from Kerala, noting that many families in the state depend on the Gulf for their livelihoods.

The CPI(M) also highlighted recent US tariffs on Indian exports, saying sectors such as fisheries and cash crops in Kerala could be hit.

The party urged "all those who believe in democracy" to take part in the demonstrations and meetings planned at local centres on September 15. PTI TGB TGB KH