Kerala CPI(M) leader Divya taken into custody over ADM suicide case

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 29 (PTI) CPI(M) leader P P Divya, accused in the Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu suicide case, was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Kerala police, hours after a court rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

"She has been taken into custody," Kannur city police commissioner told reporters here.

Divya has been charged with abetment to suicide in the case.

Earlier in the day, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed rejected Divya's anticipatory bail plea. PTI TGB TGB ROH