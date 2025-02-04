Kerala CPI(M) secretary retracts his stand on Artificial Intelligence

Thodupuzha (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) Ruling CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday retracted his earlier statement that Artificial Intelligence would pave the way for socialism and said AI would result in the accumulation of wealth in a corporate society and accelerate unemployment in the world.

While addressing a party conference here, the Left veteran wondered what the situation would be in the country if wealth concentrated in some hands, over 60 per cent of people become unemployed and their purchasing power is completely lost.

He said the AI technology has begun to be used widely across the world and the ownership of its products lies in the private sector.

Countries like China would make the wealth, generated through technology, part of the nation's economy to a certain extent, the Marxist leader said.

"But, in a capitalist society, the entire wealth generated in this way will be accumulated in the hands of corporates. This will result in intense agitations, unemployment and other issues....No doubt about it," Govindan said.

If this concentration of wealth and the exploitative system have not been destroyed, the further growth of mankind would be impacted severely around the globe, the leader added.

Govindan, while addressing another party event in Kannur a few days ago, had made a contradictory statement on the AI saying that it would pave the way for socialism.

He had also reportedly said that the notion that Marxism would lose relevance in an AI-domimant world is not correct.

When reporters asked him here on Tuesday whether he changed his earlier stand on AI, Govindan, however, claimed that what he said was the same and there was no change in his stand on the artificial intelligence. PTI LGK KH