Kerala cracks down on other state tourist buses evading road tax

Kochi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Friday carried out a drive against private tourist buses from other states operating without paying state road tax here, officials said.

As many as 28 buses were intercepted during the operation for violations, including non-payment of road tax, overspeeding, and use of banned air horns, they said.

The drive began around 3 am, coinciding with the arrival of private buses from Chennai and Bengaluru that reach Kochi and other parts of the state during the early morning hours.

Officials said that even though such vehicles possess All India Permits, they are still required to pay state road tax when ferrying passengers within Kerala.

To avoid inconvenience to passengers, the intercepted buses were allowed to drop them off before being directed to report to the MVD office, they added. PTI TBA TBA KH