Kerala Crime Branch records arrest of former DIG Surendran in Monson Mavunkal cheating case

Kochi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police which is probing the cheating case involving controversial antique dealer, Monson Mavunkal, arrested former Deputy Inspector General, S Surendran, in connection with the case. The arrest was recorded on Saturday night after his interrogation and he was later let off on bail.

He was summoned by the Crime Branch which recorded his statement, a senior official said.

The investigation agency had earlier recorded the arrest of state Congress party chief K Sudhakaran, after questioning him during the last week of June.

Inspector General G Lakshman was also arrayed as an accused in the case.

Lakshman on Saturday moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in a cheating case and claimed an "extra-constitutional authority" in the Chief Minister's Office is mediating financial dealings in the state.

All three of them are accused in various offences punishable under Sections 468 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Monson Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested in September 2021 by the district crime branch, which is probing a case against him of cheating several people of Rs 10 crore.

As soon as he was arrested, photos of the accused with KPCC chief Sudhakaran, senior IPS officials, top bureaucrats and many others were telecast in the mainstream media.

The complaint against Mavunkal was forwarded to the Ernakulam District Crime Branch from the Chief Minister's Office after six victims approached the Chief Minister.

Mavunkal had apparently borrowed the amount from various people, saying he was in need of funds to "clear procedures to obtain Rs 2,65,000 crore, a massive amount from his account in a foreign bank".

The antique dealer was recently sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life for repeatedly raping a minor girl a few years ago. PTI RRT RRT KH