Kerala: Damaged pillar in flat complex forces evacuation of 24 families

Kochi (Kerala), May 25 (PTI) At least 24 families were evacuated on Sunday after a pillar of a section of a flat complex at Panampilly Nagar here was found to be damaged, police said.

They said that a pillar of a tower in the flat complex had been damaged, with steel rods protruding and bent outwards.

Police said that the occupants of the flats above the damaged pillar had been evacuated.

There are around 48 families residing in the flat complex, and 24 families living in the affected section have been relocated, a police officer said.

The apartment complex was constructed around 15 years ago, he added.

No injuries have been reported, according to the police.

No complaints have been lodged so far, they said. PTI TGB SSK