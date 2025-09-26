Kerala declares September 30 as public holiday for Navaratri

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday said it declared a public holiday on September 30 on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, as part of the Navaratri celebrations.

According to the order, the holiday will apply to all government and semi-government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions—including professional colleges—and organisations covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

With this, there will be a three-day holiday stretch, including October 1 (Puja) and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

However, officials associated with the Legislative Assembly have been directed to carry out their duties as usual.

Heads of offices have also been instructed to ensure smooth functioning of responsibilities related to the Assembly, the order said. PTI TBA SSK