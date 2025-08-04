Kerala demands withdrawal of new offshore atomic mining rules over environmental, security fears

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 (PTI) Kerala has objected to new central government rules allowing private companies to mine and explore atomic minerals in India's maritime zone, warning of damage to the marine ecosystem, the fishing industry and national security.

The state has called for the withdrawal of the Offshore Areas Atomic Minerals Operating Right Rules, 2025.

In a statement, Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Monday that the rules were drafted without consulting Kerala, even though its coastal waters contain soil rich in atomic minerals.

He said the rules would let private firms approved by the Centre mine resources such as uranium and thorium, with the power to grant licences resting solely with the central government and its agencies.

States would have no role and "this is a denial of the Constitutional rights of the state," Rajeev said.

He said allowing foreign agencies or contractors to mine deep-sea minerals could harm national security.

Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu's coasts are rich in beach sand minerals containing thorium, used in nuclear power production, the minister noted.

Mining, he warned, would harm fish stocks, destroy marine food chains, and threaten the livelihoods of millions of fish workers.

"Deep-sea mineral mining will have a harmful impact on the marine ecosystem. The fishing sector will also be severely affected by mining, which will not only deplete fish resources but also destroy the food chain of marine life. This will put the livelihoods of millions of fish workers at risk," the minister said.

Rajeev said the rules will also pose a threat to public sector enterprises that operate based on mineral sand, and will affect employment opportunities in these areas.

Ignoring the state's strong opposition, the central government is moving forward with plans to allow the mining of sea sand in Kerala’s maritime zone, including by foreign agencies, he alleged.

Rajeev said that issuing such mining rules at this juncture is objectionable and demanded that the central regulations be withdrawn in full.

The central government on July 14 issued the Offshore Areas Atomic Minerals Operating Right Rules, 2025 under the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002.

The rules, notified in the Official Gazette, set definitions and conditions for mining atomic minerals such as uranium, thorium and beach sand minerals in offshore areas.

They specify licensing terms, the role of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, and what constitutes illegal mining without an authorised operating right. PTI TGB TGB KH