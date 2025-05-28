Kerala deploys volunteers to clean plastic pellets after shipwreck

Thiruvananthapuram: In response to plastic pellets (nurdles) washing ashore after a cargo shipwreck off the Kerala coast, the state government has launched a major clean-up operation.

Following a high-level meeting of experts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that volunteers are being stationed every 100 metres along the shoreline, guided by drone surveys, to remove the pellets and prevent environmental damage.

Police, fire services, and pollution control officers are coordinating the efforts. Volunteers have received safety training, and supervisors are ensuring that no one undertakes dangerous tasks.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government's top priorities are public safety, environmental protection, and safeguarding the fishing industry.

The statement added that instructions have already been issued to coastal local self-government institutions and fishing communities on how to handle unusual items or containers that wash ashore.

In addition, fishing activities have been completely prohibited within a 20-nautical-mile radius around the wreck site.

"Rapid response teams, under the leadership of the Pollution Control Board, are prepared to handle any oil spill reaching the coast. Local arrangements, including oil booms, have been made, and installations have been advised at estuaries and river mouths," the statement said.

The meeting of experts, convened at the instruction of Vijayan, brought together international and national specialists, including Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, known globally for his work in disaster management.

Officials from Kerala’s disaster response and environment departments also attended.

Among the experts were Dr Olof Linden, a former professor at the World Maritime University; environmental economist Shanthakumar; petroleum chemical analyst Dr Babu Pillai; and coastal waste expert Mike Coving.

Senior state officials, including the Chief Secretary and District Collectors, were also present, the release added.

The Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank 15 nautical miles off the Kochi coast early on Sunday due to flooding.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship was carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It also had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil on board.