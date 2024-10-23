Kerala Devaswom Minister calls Centre's new fireworks rules 'irrational', sends letter

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has called the Centre's new fireworks rules as "irrational" and "unnecessary" and sent a letter demanding modifications in its recent gazette notification stipulating certain conditions for conducting fireworks.

Among other stipulations, Condition No 2 requires that the licensed magazine be located at least 200 metres away from the display site.

In the letter sent to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, the state minister said that the decision was "unnecessary" and urged him to adopt a "practical approach" in the matter, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

Stating that fireworks are part of ritualistic practices in the state and a major attraction of religious festivals, Vasavan said it cannot be displayed if the union government's order is implemented. This would cause mental distress for the believers, the minister pointed out in the letter.

Referring to the iconic Thrissur Pooram, he said that annual festival is a pride of Kerala, and the display of fireworks that lasts for hours is one of the attractions of the spectacle. However, the new rule will take the sheen off the Pooram festivities, the minister said.

If the order is implemented as such, the display of fireworks on Pooram Day has to be abandoned, which may invite huge protests, he pointed out.

The respective devaswoms, the organisers of Thrissur Pooram, have already raised objections against this, the minister further said in the letter.

Stating that there are many places of worship in the state that have made fireworks displays part of their festivities, Vasavan said the new order would adversely impact all these.

"The current decision is unnecessary and irrational and without understanding the social situation," the minister said.

Therefore, Vasavan, in the letter, requested the Centre to adopt a "practical approach"in this regard and allow all festivities, including Thrissur Pooram, to be conducted with all its rituals.

Earlier, State Revenue Minister K Rajan had strongly opposed the recent gazette notification issued by the Central government stipulating certain conditions for conducting fireworks, contending that these would be detrimental to the smooth conduct of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival.

Rajan had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on October 11 has brought "utter disappointment" to Pooram enthusiasts, for whom fireworks are an "integral part" of the festival. PTI LGK KH