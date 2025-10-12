Kerala Devaswom minister confident truth will emerge in Sabarimala gold probe

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Sunday said both the state government and the High Court share the same stance on the allegations of irregularities at Sabarimala and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through a transparent probe.

He said the government has nothing to hide and wanted every aspect of the matter to be revealed through the court-directed investigation.

"The court has directed the SIT to submit a report within six weeks. Everything will come out within that period," he told reporters here.

Vasavan assured that stringent punishment would be awarded to those found guilty by the SIT.

"The stand of the government and the court is the same in this matter. Truth will come out through a transparent probe," he added.

He said the government had sought a high-level probe by a special investigation team or the crime branch from the beginning, and the court finally ordered an SIT inquiry.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan continued to criticise the government over the alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine.

In a statement, he said the FIR filed in connection with the allegations reveals the role and conspiracy of the political leadership in the irregularities.

The LoP demanded that the role of the then Devaswom minister also be investigated, as the former Devaswom Board president and members were named as accused in the case.

"A similar case should also be registered against the present TDB members," he added.

The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered an inquiry after noticing a reduction in the weight of gold-clad copper plates on the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols in the temple.

On Friday, the court directed the state police to register a criminal case over the suspected misappropriation of gold from the side frames or lintels of the shrine and initiate an investigation. PTI LGK SSK KH