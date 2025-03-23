Kerala disburses another instalment of social security, welfare pensions

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 23 (PTI) The Kerala government on Sunday announced the disbursal of another installment of social security and welfare fund pension to beneficiaries.

Around 62 lakh people would get Rs 1,600 each as pension from Thursday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said here.

A sum of Rs 817 crore has been granted for the disbursal of the installment, he said in a statement.

An additional installment of the pension has been approved for eligible beneficiaries for the month of March, he said.

The pension amount will be credited to the bank accounts of 26 lakh beneficiaries, while the remaining will get it through co-operative banks.

Balagopal mentioned that the central share in the National Pension Scheme of 8,46,456 beneficiaries is to be paid by the Centre and the state government has also sanctioned Rs 24.31 crore for this on an advance basis.

This allocation is credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the central government's Public Financial Management System (PFMS) platform, he added. PTI LGK ROH