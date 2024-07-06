Kerala doctor booked for misbehaving with teenage girl

Kasaragod (Kerala), Jul 6 (PTI) A 57-year-old doctor was booked for misbehaving with a teenage girl when she had sought treatment at his private clinic in this north Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The incident had happened in February this year and the family lodged a complaint against the doctor on Friday, they said.

As per the complaint, the doctor had misbehaved with the girl when she had sought treatment at the clinic for some ailment in Thrikaripur.

An FIR was registered as soon as the complaint was received and the accused was booked under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Further action would be decided after carrying out an investigation, police added. PTI LGK KH