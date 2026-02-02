Kerala: Doctors remove 23-kg ovarian tumour from young woman

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 2 (PTI) Doctors at the Government Medical College here have successfully removed a massive 23-kg ovarian tumour from a 25-year-old woman, health officials said on Monday.

The complex surgery was performed at the hospital’s Mother and Child Care Centre after the woman sought medical attention for an unusual but painless swelling of her abdomen.

Medical tests revealed "an unusually large ovarian growth" measuring around 45 cm in length and width, officials said.

The two-hour procedure was carried out by a multidisciplinary medical team under the supervision of senior specialists.

Doctors said the surgery was particularly challenging due to the size and weight of the tumour, but it was completed without complications.

The patient is stable and recovering well, officials added.

Health Minister Veena George praised the medical team for their skill and dedication. PTI TGB SSK