Kerala: Driver dies after sambar deer hits autorickshaw

Kochi, Mar 12 (PTI) A 38-year-old auto driver died on Tuesday when a sambar deer hit his three-wheeler near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district when he was ferrying passengers to a hospital, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, police said.

When the deer crashed into the autorickshaw, the vehicle overturned and the victim came under it. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way, police said, adding that the three passengers escaped unhurt.

The deer escaped into the forest after hitting the vehicle, the police said.

A police officer said that the road where the accident took place was bordered by forests on both sides and animals, including elephants, are known to commonly cross it.

After the accident, a local resident of the area told a TV channel that to prevent such incidents, people had sought some kind of fencing to be erected along the road, but the authorities have not heeded to their concerns.

