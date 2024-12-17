Kerala dumping biomedical waste in TN, alleges BJP's Annamalai

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Kerala has converted the bordering districts of Tamil Nadu into dumping grounds for biomedical, plastic, and meat, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai alleged on Tuesday and appealed to the DMK government to take immediate steps to stop the neighbouring state from discarding its waste.

If Kerala continued to pollute the Tamil Nadu districts, he would arrange to dump that waste material back into Kerala, Annamalai warned.

He accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of "ceding" the state's rights, including Cauvery water, to his allies, and allowing the border districts to be turned into a garbage dumping yard for Kerala.

"On the one hand, the DMK government seems to be turning a blind eye to the illegal smuggling of minerals from Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts to Kerala, and on the other hand, it has given access to Kerala to use Tamil Nadu as a garbage dump yard," Annamalai said in a post on social media platform X.

Despite repeated complaints to the authorities and the Chief Minister's Special Cell, no action has been taken to stop this menace, he said and added it was happening with the full knowledge of the DMK government. PTI JSP ROH