Kerala: ED files money laundering case in Sabarimala gold loss case

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a money laundering case in the Sabarimala gold loss case in Kerala, official sources said.

The federal probe agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), an ED equivalent of a police FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The politically sensitive case is already being investigated by a state special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

The SIT is probing two cases related to the gold loss incident and has arrested 11 people so far.

The probe is related to a series of irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses and a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate the gold from the various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The investigation by the SIT, and now by the ED, is related to the loss of gold from the gold-cladded copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. PTI NES NSD NSD