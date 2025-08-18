Kerala Edu Minister slams Suresh Gopi's 'vanara' remarks

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi's "vanara" remark against those who raised voters' list manipulation charges against him invited sharp criticism from Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday.

In a hard-hitting Facebook post, Sivankutty said the remarks were "insulting, unfortunate and undemocratic". He also said it's unbecoming of a people's representative.

Stating that complaints about electoral rolls are necessary to ensure the transparency of the democratic process, Sivankutty said ridiculing and demonising those who file such complaints will erode citizens' trust in democracy.

"Suresh Gopi should retract his remarks and apologise to the public. Those in responsible positions should be careful to use decent language," he said. The senior CPI(M) leader further said that even if there are political differences, it is essential to avoid personal insults.

The minister's remarks came a day after Union Minister Suresh Gopi said that there was no need for him to answer to the voters' list manipulation charges raised by the Congress and the Left parties, and the Election Commission of India would give them a reply in this regard.

While replying to reporters' questions, Gopi had also called the persons who have raised voters' list manipulation charges against him as "vanaras" (monkeys).

He said those "vanaras" who have raised the charges could go to court to get answers.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Joseph Tajet had come down heavily against the "vanara" remarks, stating that the Congress party's culture does not permit them to respond in the same language.

Tajet charged that the union minister was making such remarks now to cover up his faults and divert people's attention.

Stating that Gopi might have made the "vanara" remark by looking at the mirror, the Congress leader further said the party would not backtrack from its allegations against him at any cost.

The Congress, last week, made fresh allegations against Gopi, accusing him of submitting a false declaration to be included in the voters' list for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency during the 2024 general election.

The Congress has also filed a police complaint against the actor-turned-politician. PTI LGK ADB