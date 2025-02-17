Kerala Education Department mulls anti-ragging cells in schools

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala General Education Department is considering to introduce anti-ragging cells in state schools following recent incidents highlighting the persistent problem of bullying in the state's educational institutions.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a panel of senior department officials will soon submit a proposal on this subject.

Though disciplinary committees and protection groups already exist in schools across the state, the practices like ragging have yet to be completely rooted out, he said in a statement on Monday.

"Therefore, the General Education Department is considering setting up anti-ragging cells in every educational institution in the state," he said.

"The appointment of a committee comprising senior officials from the General Education Department to study and submit a report on its structure and functioning is under consideration," Sivankutty added.

The proposed anti-ragging cells should be able to instill in children an approach and attitude that they can carry forward into their school and college years, he explained.

Stressing the need to build a healthy relationship between teachers and students, the minister said children should feel comfortable sharing their issues with their teachers.

Recent ragging cases in some educational institutions in the state have triggered widespread public outcry.