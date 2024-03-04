Kerala: Elderly woman killed in wild elephant attack

Idukki (Kerala), Mar 4 (PTI) An elderly woman died in a wild elephant attack here on Monday, police said.

Police said that the incident was reported from the Kanjiraveli area of Adimali Panchayat, Idukki.

The 65-year-old woman, identified as Indira, was trampled by the elephant when she ventured into her farmland near the forest area for some work today morning.

The elephant attacked Indira as she fell while trying to run away.

Neighbours rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital in Kothamangalam, she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The incident is yet another reminder of the ongoing issue of human-animal conflicts in Kerala, which have also become a matter of political debate. PTI TGB TGB SDP