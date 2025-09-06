Kerala Election Commission cautions against fake news

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) The Kerala State Election Commission on Saturday cautioned against fake news reports being circulated on social media platforms regarding the extension of dates to add names to the voters' list for the upcoming local body polls.

In a Facebook post, the Commission said the news circulating on social media stating that there is an opportunity till October to add names to the voter list for the local government elections is "fake." The final voters list for the local body polls was already published on September 2, 2025, it said.

"The Commission has not taken any decision to update the voters list again," the FB post said.

An official announcement will be made if any decision has been taken to update it, it said.

The Commission also urged people to rely only on its official website or social media pages for any information regarding elections and voters list updates.