Kerala: Elephant calf strays into school, sparks excitement among children

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 18 (PTI) Children at a government school in Wayanad had an unusual visitor on Monday when an elephant calf strayed onto the campus, sparking excitement.

The calf entered the premises of the Government Lower Primary School at Chekadi, under the Chithalayam forest range, while classes were in progress, officials said.

Mobile phone footage aired by television channels showed the calf, believed to have been separated from its herd, running along the veranda and courtyard as children watched from their classrooms. Their laughter and chatter could be heard in the background.

Forest officials rushed to the spot, brought the animal under control, and shifted it to a shelter.

Earlier in the day, the calf had been rescued from a trench and released into the forest, but later wandered back into the inhabited area, they said.

A search is on to trace its herd.