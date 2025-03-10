Kerala emerges as most investment-friendly state in country: CM Vijayan

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the ruling CPI(M)'s policies on attracting investments, saying the party's vision has made Kerala the most investment-friendly state in the country.

Speaking at a public meeting as part of the four-day CPI(M) state conference on Sunday, Vijayan emphasised the need for resource mobilisation to drive Kerala’s progress.

"Some are spreading propaganda that the CPI(M) is planning something detrimental to the state," he said.

Clarifying the party’s stance, he said, "We welcome any capital that does not harm the interests of the country. However, we will not accept investments with conditions that are harmful to our interests. Kerala should attract such investments." He claimed that Kerala has emerged as the number one state in investment-friendliness, a fact acknowledged across the country.

"As part of this, various companies are bringing investments to our state, as witnessed at the recently held Invest Kerala Global Summit. In the first phase alone, over Rs 1.5 lakh crore was invested, and now the total investment has exceeded Rs 1.75 lakh crore. This signifies a shift. If managed effectively, this transformation will have a large-scale impact across various sectors, significantly contributing to the state’s development." Highlighting job creation, the CM said that large investments would generate employment opportunities and that steps are being taken to enhance the skill levels of Kerala’s youth pursuing higher education.

"We have put in place systems to equip students with the necessary skills, ensuring they are prepared to enter the workforce. The LDF envisions a Kerala where youth are not merely waiting for jobs but are acquiring skills to actively participate in the economy," he said.

Vijayan stressed that investment is essential for the country’s development and that Kerala offers a favourable environment for investors.

"The success of the investment summit is proof of this. We must explore how idle investments can be effectively utilised for the state’s benefit," he added.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Vijayan accused the BJP-led Union government of adopting an "anti-Kerala stance." "This attitude stems from the BJP's perception that Kerala is alien to them. Since Kerala has consistently rejected the BJP, they are disappointed. But does that justify treating the state and its people as adversaries... Unfortunately, that is the stance they have taken," he claimed.

Vijayan accused the Congress-led UDF of justifying the Centre’s stance on various issues, except for the Wayanad landslide rehabilitation.

"We have faced multiple disasters, yet the Centre has denied assistance. The opposition has remained silent and has not raised its voice against this injustice," he claimed.

The CM also criticised the media, claiming, that Kerala has been "consistently deprived of central aid, but the media has failed to expose this openly." "The media is unwilling to criticise and call out this neglect," he added.

Presenting the party’s stance, CPI(M) Polit Bureau coordinator Prakash Karat, who inaugurated the valedictory session, said the recently concluded state conference in Kollam would mark a milestone in the party’s struggle to defend the rights of the people of Kerala and establish an alternative path for the state’s development.

Karat added that in Kerala, the LDF government, under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan, has pioneered and pursued various alternative policies and measures for the welfare of different sections of the people and has sought to outline an alternative path for development.

The government, now in its second term, has come under attack from the Modi-led Union government, which, he alleged, is attempting to "financially cripple Kerala to prevent it from implementing its policies and fulfilling its promises to the people." "You will not find another example of such a totally partisan and cruel approach by the central government toward the people of a state. Even for Wayanad’s disaster relief programmes, the Centre has refused to provide any financial aid. This is the extent of hostility and discrimination that the BJP government at the Centre is imposing on Kerala," Karat alleged.

He urged the major opposition parties, Congress and the UDF, to stand up in defence of the interests of the people of Kerala and to oppose all anti-democratic and authoritarian attacks on the state's rights.

"That, however, is not what has been happening. On the contrary, the Congress and the UDF have been joining hands with the BJP," Karat said.

He accused them of remaining silent on attacks against democracy and federalism, alleging that they have been coordinating their positions with the BJP in hopes of gaining temporary political advantage.

"This conference makes us confident to declare that nothing is going to stop our onward march toward 'Nava Keralam' (New Kerala). That is the declaration we have made in this conference," Karat claimed.

Vijayan also presented a policy document for the development of 'Nava Keralam,' which was discussed during the conference.