Kerala emerging as leader in healthcare, biotech due to its resilience: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) Kerala is emerging as a leader in healthcare and biotechnology due to its resilience in overcoming natural disasters and health crises, like Nipah and Covid-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Vijayan also pointed out at the proactive measures taken by the state to create a fertile ground for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in life sciences.

"Kerala is laying the groundwork for a knowledge-based society, integrating healthcare, industry, and research. The Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram is pivotal to this vision, and we are planning to establish similar hubs across the state to drive this agenda forward," he said after inaugurating online, the second edition of Bio Connect, Kerala's flagship life sciences conference, a release issued by KSIDC said.

Speaking at the event, Vijayan reiterated the state's vision to become a knowledge-driven economy, with a strong emphasis on biotechnology and healthcare innovation, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) release said.

In his inaugural address, the CM also outlined plans for new Centres of Excellence in microbiomes, nutraceuticals, and genome research to facilitate early disease detection and prevention, it said.

"Kerala’s focus on research and development is a cornerstone of our strategy to position the state as a hub for innovation, bridging healthcare with industry," he was quoted as having said in the release.

State Minister for Law and Industries P Rajeev in his presidential address highlighted Kerala’s achievements in creating a business-friendly environment.

Rajeev also announced the establishment of the CSIR-NIIST Centre for Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship at Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, the release said.

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited, in his keynote address lauded Kerala’s focus on biotechnology and innovation, it said.

He also emphasised upon the importance of integrating healthcare and technology to meet future challenges in life sciences, the release said.

"Kerala is the only state in the country where research and development have become an essential part of life sciences," Dr. Ella was quoted as having said in the release.

He also highlighted the state's robust transportation network and well-established healthcare system, the release added.