Kerala engineer's suicide: Youth Congress demands action against those responsible

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra Youth Congress staged a protest here on Wednesday over the alleged suicide of IT engineer Anandu Aji who was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram last week, and said the incident had exposed the "ugly face" of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Slogans were raised against the RSS as well as the BJP government at the demonstration near Tilak Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in Dadar area here.

Anandu Aji's purported suicide note had claimed sexual abuse at the RSS's camps.

The protest was led by state Youth Congress president Shivraj More and Mumbai Youth Congress chief Zeenat Shabreen.

Police surrounded Tilak Bhavan since early morning. and detained several persons after the hour-long protest.

"The ugly face of the RSS has been exposed by this incident. Strict action must be taken against those responsible," More demanded.

"Mere participation in a democratic protest is everyone's right, but the BJP government attempted to suppress our movement using the police. We strongly condemn this. The allegations made by Kerala engineer Anandu Aji are extremely serious. There must be a thorough investigation, and the culprits must face severe punishment," demanded Zeenat Shabreen. PTI MR KRK