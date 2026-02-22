Kerala: Ex-India hockey captain Sreejesh interacts with cadets, shares lessons on resilience

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) P R Sreejesh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, interacted with cadets of Sainik School Kazhakootam here, officials said on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic medallist visited the school on Saturday and spent the day engaging with cadets, faculty and staff, a statement said.

Sreejesh spoke candidly about the early days of his career, including the injuries he faced and the setbacks he endured.

“Success isn’t just about the medal around your neck; it’s about refusing to stay down when you fall,” he told the cadets.

Drawing a parallel between the life of an athlete and that of a soldier, he said the discipline instilled at SSK forms the foundation for national service, whether on the battlefield or the hockey field, the statement said.

The cadets also had the opportunity to ask Sreejesh about his mindset during high-pressure penalty shootouts.

His responses highlighted the importance of mental composure and rigorous practice, it added. PTI TBA SSK