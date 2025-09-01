Kerala explores thorium power plant, rules out conventional nuclear energy

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 1 (PTI) Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Monday said the state is exploring the possibility of setting up a thorium-based power plant, while ruling out any move towards conventional nuclear energy.

“Nuclear power plant is not under consideration. However, there are possibilities for a thorium power plant. Our report states that thorium power is waste-free and environmentally friendly. In a nuclear power plant, disposing of waste is an issue. There is no wastage in thorium power plants,” he told reporters here.

The minister said Kerala has sufficient thorium reserves to generate power for 200 years, pointing to the state’s mineral-rich sands as a resource.

“We sent two of our officials to Kalpakkam, and they have submitted a report which will be presented to the chief minister and the cabinet for discussion. Only after that discussion will a decision be taken to start the thorium power plant,” he said.

Krishnankutty stressed that energy security is the priority.

“It should not be mixed with politics. Which government will implement it is not important. Our priority is to ensure the availability of electricity for future generations,” he added.

Experts note that while thorium is seen as a promising alternative fuel, no commercial thorium power plant is currently in operation anywhere in the world.

India has invested in research reactors and a long-term programme aimed at eventually using thorium to generate electricity. PTI TBA TGB SSK