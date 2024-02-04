Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi, Feb 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the state was far ahead in fighting crime and ensuring justice to victims.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Directorate of Prosecution and Prosecution Academy headquarters here.

Vijayan stressed that it was the responsibility of a state government to ensure safety and security of the life and property of the citizens besides maintaining peace in the society.

"It's a matter of pride that the prosecution system in Kerala is far better than any other state in the country. We are far ahead in fighting crime and ensuring justice to victims," Vijayan said, adding that in the criminal legal system, the prosecutors should function in a free and an unbiased manner.

He noted that there are 15 POCSO courts in the state to deal with the crimes against children and 54 fast track courts functioning as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

"The government has appointed special public prosecutors in all these courts." Vijayan underscored the need for whole system of prosecution to function effectively under the Prosecution Directorate and ensure steps are being taken to strengthen it.

He said the Prosecution academy will help the prosecutors to expand their knowledge.

State Law minister P Rajeeve also spoke during the event.