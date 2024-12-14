Kerala Film Market introduces ''viewing room'' at 29th edition of IFFK

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) The Kerala State Film Development Corporation on Saturday has introduced a ‘viewing room’ facility at the Kerala Film Market, organised as part of the ongoing 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024).

The viewing room provides filmmakers and producers "an exclusive space" to showcase their completed or in-progress works to a select audience of industry experts, resource persons, and delegates.

This state-of-the-art private theatre, measuring 60ft x 30ft, is equipped with Full HD projection, a 2.1 sound system, and a seating capacity of 35, according to an IFFK release.

It offers an intimate and professional environment for screenings and constructive feedback sessions aimed at refining cinematic projects.

Filmmakers can rent the facility at Rs 500 per 30 minutes, while registered Kerala Film Market delegates receive an additional benefit of 45 minutes of free usage.

The facility also includes a reception area for discussions and networking. An LED wall within the premises is available for advertisements, slides, and trailers, enhancing the overall experience.

The initiative not only aids filmmakers in perfecting their craft but also serves as a bridge to potential distribution deals and collaborations, said KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun.

Meanwhile, the digital art exhibition, 'Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute', organised as part of the festival, was inaugurated on Saturday by noted Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui, the recipient of IFFK’s Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

Curated by acclaimed director T K Rajeev Kumar, the exhibition pays homage to 50 legendary filmmakers worldwide.

Artist and filmmaker Razi Muhammad created the digital paintings, each capturing the distinctive style and vision of iconic directors such as Akira Kurosawa, Alfred Hitchcock, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, G Aravindan, Wim Wenders, Satyajit Ray, Agnès Varda, Márta Mészáros, and many others, Rajeev said.