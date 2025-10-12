Kerala Film Producers Association to take up issue of censor cuts: Listin Stephen

Kochi, Oct 12 (PTI) Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) secretary Listin Stephen on Sunday said the issue of censoring scenes considered normal in Kerala would be raised with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“It is not a healthy trend that certain scenes, which are common and acceptable to the people of Kerala, are being restricted or blurred in films,” Listin told reporters at a film event here.

He said the CBFC’s recent directions for a Malayalam film to censor scenes showing beef consumption and rakhi-wearing are not appropriate.

“Normally, filmmakers and writers are aware of the guidelines and avoid controversial content during production. But now, the situation has become unpredictable; we don’t know which scenes will be flagged when we seek certification,” he added.

Listin further said that the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has also decided to take up the issue. “We will discuss it with other film bodies and take appropriate action,” he said.

Recently, the CBFC reportedly suggested cuts and changes to 15 scenes in the film 'Haal', starring Shane Nigam.

The producer (Juby Thomas) and director (Muhammed Rafeek) of the movie have approached the Kerala High Court over delays in the CBFC’s certification process. PTI TBA SSK