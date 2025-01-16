Kerala fishermen get 92.59 per cent boost in kerosene allocation

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) The Centre has approved an additional allocation of 600 kilolitres of non-subsidised kerosene for fishermen in Kerala, bringing the total allocation to 1,248 kilolitres for the financial year 2024-25.

This represents a 92.59 per cent increase from the previous allocation of 648 kilolitres.

Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, announced the decision on Thursday and shared the Union Petroleum Ministry's order dated January 15 on X.

"A historic 92.59 per cent increase in Kerala's PDS non-subsidised kerosene allocation for fishermen," he posted on X.

The Ministry of Petroleum stated in a letter to the Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Kerala government, that the state’s request for an additional quantity of PDS non-subsidised kerosene to meet the special needs of 2024-25 had been considered.

"It has accordingly been decided to allocate 600 kilolitres of PDS non-subsidised kerosene to the state of Kerala, in addition to the earlier allocation of 648 kilolitres," the order said.

The additional allocation follows a request from the Food and Civil Supplies Department of Kerala in a letter dated October 5, 2024. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH