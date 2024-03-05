Kerala: Five found dead in rented home in Pala

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) Five members of a family were found dead in their rented home near Pala here on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jaison Thomas (44), a native of Njandupara, Akalakunnam near here, along with his wife and three children below the age of 10.

They were residing in a rented house in the Poovarani Kochukottaram area.

Jaison was found hanging, and the bodies of his wife and children were found lying on the bed with signs of bleeding, according to the police.

Police suspect that Jaison died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife and children. PTI COR TGB SDP